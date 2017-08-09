Megachurch pastor claims God grants Trump ‘the authority to take out Kim Jong-un’ by ‘assassination’

Robert Jeffress, an ardent Donald Trump supporter and pastor at a Dallas megachurch, released a statement on Tuesday claiming “God has given him authority to take out Kim Jong Un.”

“When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary—including war—to stop evil,” Jeffress said in a statement.

Jeffress, who preached at a private religious service attended by Trump the morning of his inauguration, told the Washington Post he made the statement after the president promised North Korea will be “met with fire and fury” if it continues to escalate tensions with the United States.

Pointing to a biblical passage in Romans 13, Jeffress insisted God gave Trump the moral authority to punish the North Korean dictator.

“Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established,” Romans 13 reads.”The authorities that exist have been established by God. Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves.”

“But if you do wrong, be afraid, for rulers do not bear the sword for no reason,” the passage continues. “They are God’s servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer. Therefore, it is necessary to submit to the authorities, not only because of possible punishment but also as a matter of conscience.”

“That gives the government to the authority to do whatever, whether it’s assassination, capital punishment or evil punishment to quell the actions of evildoers like Kim Jong Un,” Jeffress said.

Jeffress has a history of controversial statements, he’s claimed Islam “promoted pedophilia,” calling it an “evil, evil religion,” and expressed condemnation for Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Mormonism. In 2008, he delivered an entire sermon entitled, “Gay is not OK.” He also once called Barack Obama the antichrist.