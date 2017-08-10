Neil deGrasse Tyson slaps dimwits: ‘Odd no one denies the eclipse — like climate change, science predicts it’

Neil deGrasse Tyson in 'The Martian'

Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson used the impending total solar eclipse to make a point about science and climate change.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Tyson noted that the same people who deny climate change have no problem believing that science can predict a solar eclipse.

Odd. No one is in denial of America’s Aug 21 total solar eclipse. Like Climate Change, methods & tools of science predict it. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 10, 2017

The tweet had more than 40,000 retweets and over 100,000 “likes” by the time of publication.