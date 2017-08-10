Quantcast

Neil deGrasse Tyson slaps dimwits: ‘Odd no one denies the eclipse — like climate change, science predicts it’

David Edwards

10 Aug 2017 at 15:20 ET                   
Neil deGrasse Tyson in 'The Martian'

Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson used the impending total solar eclipse to make a point about science and climate change.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Tyson noted that the same people who deny climate change have no problem believing that science can predict a solar eclipse.

The tweet had more than 40,000 retweets and over 100,000 “likes” by the time of publication.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
