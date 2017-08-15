Neo-Nazi chased from community pool after arguing with lifeguards and calling one a ‘n*gger’

While white nationalists and neo-Nazis were marching and battling with counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia this past weekend, a lone neo-Nazi wandered into an aquatic center near Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. and was tossed out after cursing and confronting the lifeguards

According to PopVille, a shirtless man sporting “visible drawings on his body of swastikas, upside down crosses, and ‘666,’ ” meandered into the Rumsey Aquatic Center and began to use an outlet to charge an electronic device.

A comment shared on the Mothers on the Hill listserv notes:

“I just stopped by my local pool in Eastern Market to swim laps. It is temporarily closed because a guy with a swastika tattoo on his abdomen entered the pool today and called a lifeguard the N word, and a brawl ensued. The other swimmers I spoke to said there was blood and they broke the glass at the lifeguard stand. I saw the white supremacist with the swastika tattoo sitting on the sidewalk in front of the pool being interviewed by three DC police with my own eyes.”

The comment was confirmed by the District of Columbia Department of Parks and Recreation in a statement, reading:

“Several guests raised concerns to DPR lifeguards about the individual being on the pool deck, but not using the pool. A DPR lifeguard responded by trying to speak with the individual. At this point, the individual became irate, repeatedly and aggressively using offensive language towards the lifeguard. As the situation began to escalate, a second lifeguard intervened, and the police were called. Once officers from the Protective Services Division arrived, the individual was escorted out of the facility. The pool remained closed for about 30 minutes after the incident while staff cleaned up glass from a door window that was accidentally broken while the second lifeguard was assisting with deescalating the situation. To be clear, there was no physical contact between the individual who was asked to leave and any staff or guests at the facility.”

Another witness to the event tied it directly to President Donald Trump, writing on the Rumsey Aquatic Center Facebook page, “I’ve been going to the same public pool in DC for five years. Today, someone drew swastikas and nazi symbols on himself before showing up to the pool. When asked to cover offensive images, the man began using racist epithets towards the lifeguards.”

“It’s not hard to draw a line between the leader of our country not taking sides in Charlottesville and events like today. It must stop,” he continued.

