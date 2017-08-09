‘N****r don’t park around here again’: Black drivers hit with racist abuse in white Philly neighborhood

Bernadette Waites (WFTV)

Black drivers in Philadelphia say they’ve been targeted with racial slurs and nails in their tires after parking in a nearby white neighborhood.

One of the women, identified only as Lima, told WTXF-TV that she got a racist note on her car after parking in the city’s Mayfair section because she couldn’t find a spot on her block.

The note addressed her as “n****r” and was signed “KKK,” warned “do not park around here again, b*tch.”

“I was shocked,” the woman told the TV station. “At first, I thought it was a joke or a prank and I was just thinking that someone would come out laughing, but then I looked at it again and I was like, I can’t believe this is happening around here.”

Lima parked Sunday night on Teesdale Street because she was unable to find a spot for her car on Cottman Avenue, where she lives.

“I was scared, and I was thinking, maybe they followed me or maybe they know where I live, and I don’t want to fear for my life that somebody would do something to me if I was to park around there again,” she said.

Her next-door neighbor, Bernadette Waites, believes she was also targeted with abuse after parking around the corner.

Waites said she parked Sunday night on Teesdale Street, as well, and awoke the next morning for work to find a nail had flattened a front tire on her SUV.

After seeing the racist note placed on her neighbor’s car, she’s not sure it was an accident — and Lima said her mother’s tires have gone flat twice in the last couple of weeks.

“I just want it to stop,” Lima said. “But that we’ve been living around people who have been preying on us the whole time, it’s really sad.”