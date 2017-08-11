Quantcast

NRA TV host openly roots for North Korea to nuke California instead of Guam

Brad Reed

11 Aug 2017 at 12:35 ET                   
NRA TV host Grant Stinchfield (Screen cap).

Grant Stinchfield, a host for the National Rifle Association’s online TV network, would be happy if North Korea dropped a bomb on the capital of California.

Media Matters notes that Stinchfield wrote on Twitter that the United States government should “send a note” to North Korea telling them that “Sacramento changed its name to Guam.” Stinchfield references Guam in his tweet because North Korea has threatened to launch missiles at the U.S. territory in the event of an American attack on its military.

Less than two months ago, Stinchfield spoke out against left wingers who use “inflammatory rhetoric” that could inspire “unstable” individuals to commit acts of violence.

The irony of Stinchfield, who lives in Dallas, urging a foreign power to attack a major American city was not lost on his Twitter followers, who hammered him in subsequent replies.

 

