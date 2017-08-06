Occidental College professor comes forward as victim of sexual harassment by Eric Bolling

Dr. Caroline Heldman of Occidental College (Facebook.com)

One of the women who was allegedly sexually harassed by Fox News personality Eric Bolling has come forward in a Facebook post published on Saturday, the Hill said.

Dr. Caroline Heldman — an associate professor of politics at Occidental University — said that Bolling referred to her as “Dr. McHottie” on the air and contacted her repeatedly via phone and text with vulgar and sexually explicit messages.

“Bolling referred to me as ‘Dr. McHottie’ on air on four different occasions, and called me ‘smart, beautiful, and wrong’ on air twice,” Heldman wrote on Facebook. “I pushed back with ‘Mr. McSexist,’ but I shouldn’t have had to. This on-air behavior was perfectly acceptable to Fox executives at the time.”

The Fox host reportedly tried to entice Heldman to visit him in New York City for dates, but Heldman said she “found excuses not to go.”

“Once, he took me up to his office in New York, showed me his baseball jerseys, and in the brief time I was there, let me know that his office was his favorite place to have sex,” she revealed. “I know other women have had similar experiences with Bolling, which means that lots of folks at Fox knew about his behavior well before 2017.”

Two other men at Fox News made unwanted advances toward her, Heldman said, “creepy” Bill O’Reilly and Woody Fraser.

Bolling has been suspended from Fox News pending further investigation. The allegations are just the latest in a series that have ended the careers of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and disgraced prime time host Bill O’Reilly.

“There are a lot of great people working at Fox, many of whom I admire and respect to this day, but there is also a culture of sexual harassment that has not fully been addressed. I have faith that, given recent decisions to fire and suspend perpetrators, the new management will effectively shift this culture,” Heldman wrote.

Read the full post, embedded below: