Pat Robertson: Fox’s Eric Bolling can’t be guilty of sexual harassment because ‘he’s a dedicated Catholic’

Brad Reed 08 Aug 2017 at 11:30 ET

Fox News host Eric Bolling has been suspended from his job for allegedly sending photos of his genitals to multiple female coworkers, but televangelist Pat Robertson believes that it is all part of a big conspiracy to bring down the right-wing cable news station.

Via Mediaite, Robertson this week went to bat for Bolling, whom he described as a “straight arrow” who could never be guilty of the actions he’s been accused of committing.

“He was on this program, he’s a dedicated Catholic, goes to mass every day, very nice man,” Robertson said of Bolling. “They’ve pulled him off the air because someone sent some pictures ostensibly over his name.”

Robertson also darkly hinted that sexual harassment allegations against Bolling, which similarly brought down Fox News icons such as Bill O’Reilly and the late Roger Ailes, were part of a broader effort to discredit the network.

“If you wanted to destroy the Fox News, you really wanted to destroy them, what would you do?” he asked rhetorically. “Well you would send some salacious material, ostensibly from one of their popular co-hosts or hosts and you’d send it out and then get it publicized and then you have some woman complain that she had gotten this salacious material from this co-host and then she would come to Fox, and Fox is so averse to any kind of legal action that they would immediately take the person off the air.”

WATCH: Pat Robertson talking about the Bolling story. He makes sure to say "I'm not a conspiracy theorist"/"I don't have first hand info" pic.twitter.com/56ytaTSQ11 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 8, 2017