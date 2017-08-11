Quantcast

‘President BoneSpur is playing war’: Internet horrified by Trump’s ‘locked and loaded’ North Korea threat

Brad Reed

11 Aug 2017 at 08:02 ET                   
President Donald Trump on Friday continued making threats toward North Korea — and he said that the United States military was prepared to attack if Kim Jong-un’s government didn’t change its behavior.

“Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely,” the president wrote. “Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!”

Given that any attack on North Korea would likely result in a brutal counterattack against U.S. ally South Korea, Trump’s latest words were seen by many Twitter users as a dangerous escalation that could lead to horrific consequences.

Check out some of the most horrified responses below.

 

