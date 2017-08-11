‘President BoneSpur is playing war’: Internet horrified by Trump’s ‘locked and loaded’ North Korea threat

Donald Trump (YouTube)

President Donald Trump on Friday continued making threats toward North Korea — and he said that the United States military was prepared to attack if Kim Jong-un’s government didn’t change its behavior.

“Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely,” the president wrote. “Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!”

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

Given that any attack on North Korea would likely result in a brutal counterattack against U.S. ally South Korea, Trump’s latest words were seen by many Twitter users as a dangerous escalation that could lead to horrific consequences.

Check out some of the most horrified responses below.

This isn't a video game. Hundreds of thousands of lives at stake in war with NK. Was this statement signed off on by anyone? https://t.co/0cMyrLiBc6 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 11, 2017

Forgive me if this concerns me deeply, but judgment and prudence aren't exactly your strong suits, Donald. https://t.co/uw3pqTPmat — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 11, 2017

The fire and fury is locked and loaded! pic.twitter.com/XcWySh4uaM — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) August 11, 2017

Mid-season cliffhanger. In a week he'll tweet: "Interesting game. The only way to win is not to play." https://t.co/X6h7TMShdT — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) August 11, 2017

President BoneSpur is awake and playing war. pic.twitter.com/Pzufm1QYHt — andy lassner (@andylassner) August 11, 2017

President Swindler is using nuclear war to extort a favorable trade deal from China. Fun times! — ˗ˏˋ @kim ˊˎ˗‏‏ (@kim) August 11, 2017

Don’t kill us all. — Gerren Peterson (@GerrenPeterson) August 11, 2017

Your use of bad movie tough guy language actually doesn’t make you sound tougher–and doesn’t help the U.S. in any way. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 11, 2017

Firstly, you are a maniac. What the Hell are you doing? — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) August 11, 2017

…that’s not how diplomacy works you intractable ignoramus.

The only one that needs to be locked (up) & loaded is YOU. RUSSIAN DINGLEBERRY — SeanSpicer’s Mic (@Spicerlies) August 11, 2017