‘Ready to be nuked now’: The internet pounds Trump for retweeting fake poll showing he’s more popular than Obama

President Donald Trump tweeted a six-day-old, unscientific poll that shows he’s more popular than former President Barack Obama.

The president tweeted out a complaint Thursday morning against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for his inability to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and he then retweeted an Aug. 4 post by Progress Polls before retweeting a “Fox & Friends” post about escalating tensions with North Korea.

Who is a better President of the United States? #ObamaDay — ProgressPolls (@ProgressPolls) August 4, 2017

Twitter users were aghast.

Ok I'm ready to be nuked now pic.twitter.com/hxMxxqcIdU — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) August 10, 2017

It is so embarrassing that Trump re-tweeted this absurdly bogus Twitter poll. And it reflects his all-consuming obsession with Obama. pic.twitter.com/wJrnRCiDzn — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 10, 2017

Trump retweeted a Twitter poll asking who was a better President between himself and Obama. The man is obsessed with Obama – so pathetic. — snowmanomics (@snowmanomics) August 10, 2017

Trump is retweeting a fake online poll because all the real polls have him at 38% or less (one at 32%!) and the crybaby can't stand it! LOL — Portia (Resister) (@scribunda) August 10, 2017

Waiting for Trump to tweet results of a self-generated Twitter poll next. — Joisey Joh (@JoiseyJoh) August 10, 2017

The desperation of this sick, sick "man" @realdonaldtrump is bottomless. pic.twitter.com/QHyFNdC2SS — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 10, 2017

Can you imagine Obama tweeting this stuff? Trump is so classless it's unreal. That poll was rigged by 4chan bots btw — Stonk (@RealStonk) August 10, 2017

So Trump uses twitter polls, as a poll that is accurate 😵 — ☃️🔥Snowflake_Guru (@A_Smart_Liberal) August 10, 2017