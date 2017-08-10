Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Ready to be nuked now’: The internet pounds Trump for retweeting fake poll showing he’s more popular than Obama

Travis Gettys

10 Aug 2017 at 08:10 ET                   
Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

President Donald Trump tweeted a six-day-old, unscientific poll that shows he’s more popular than former President Barack Obama.

The president tweeted out a complaint Thursday morning against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for his inability to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and he then retweeted an Aug. 4 post by Progress Polls before retweeting a “Fox & Friends” post about escalating tensions with North Korea.

Twitter users were aghast.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Unthinkable’: Catholic priest destroys pastor’s claims on Trump’s biblical right to nuke North Korea
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+