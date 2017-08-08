Right-wing effort to take over Santa Fe implodes on itself over shockingly racist Facebook posts

Jim Williamson, candidate for Santa Fe city counsel in the District 3 seat currently held by Councilor Carmichael Dominguez. From the candidate's Facebook page.

A conservative hoping to wrest control of Santa Fe, New Mexico from progressives is distancing himself from his political organization after their second racism scandal in less than a week.

Jim Williamson, a prominent Donald Trump supporter, has cut ties with “Santa Fe Power” after a scandal over a racist poem a member of the group had posted to Facebook, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports. Last week, “Santa Fe Power” leader Gloria Mendoza used Facebook to share an image conjoining U.S. Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) and an orangutan.

“I don’t use race cards,” Mendoza said. “Sorry if you’re offended by it, but if they get nasty with me, I’ll get nasty with them.”

Williamson said he didn’t condone posting the racist image, but said, “I am not one to criticize.”

That all changed when Williamson’s ex-wife, Nicole Castellano, posted a racist poem on a reporter’s Facebook page Thursday night, before subsequently deleting it.

“Sp*c, sp*c, brown and slick, just like a tick,” the poem begins. “Crossed the border without a cent, now gringos buy his food and rent.”

The Santa Fe New Mexican also reported that Castellano recently made a “throat-slashing gesture” at a city councilor.

“A trashy race, a tacky culture, save what you can from this bean-eating vulture,” concludes the poem,” Castellano posted.

“I am shocked and disgusted by the offensive photo and poem recently posted online,” Williamson said in a statement. “I personally hold myself accountable for my own actions, so I have removed myself from the Santa Fe Power group.”