‘Say the revolution is coming, I can’t get enough’: Bannon dares the left to ‘tear down more statues’

Steve Bannon (Photo: Screen capture)

In a interview with the New York Times Wednesday, Steve Bannon continued his crusade against what he calls “the race-identity politics of the left,” daring progressives to tear down more Confederate statues and “say the revolution is coming.”

“The race-identity politics of the left wants to say it’s all racist,” Bannon told the New York Times. “Just give me more. Tear down more statues. Say the revolution is coming. I can’t get enough of it.”

Bannon said if the left attacks Donald Trump as a bigot for defending Confederate monuments, the president would easily win that battle, echoing sentiments Bannon told the American Prospect in an interview he reportedly thought was off the record.

It’s unclear what, if any, impact Bannon’s interviews will have on his standing with Trump. The president on Tuesday defended his top White House counselor as definitely not a racist, but did little to quash questions about Bannon’s job security in the West Wing.