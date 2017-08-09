‘Scary being the parent of a young black boy’: Ferguson residents mourn Mike Brown three years later

18-year-old Michael Brown, who was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer on Aug. 9. (Facebook)

Nearly 30 people gathered Tuesday night to rebuild a makeshift memorial for Michael Brown Jr. before the third anniversary of his fatal police shooting.

The group laid down stuffed animals and lit candles at the site where the 17-year-old was shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson, sparking months of protests and serving as a catalyst to the Black Lives Matter movement, reported the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“We can never forget this,” said resident Meldon Moffitt. “This is ground zero.”

Moffitt has participated in demonstrations at the site since Brown’s Aug. 9, 2014, killing, but he said not much had changed in the city.

“Where are the police and politicians tonight?” he said. “If they cared about the community, about making a difference, they would be here with us. They’re a part of this, too.”

Tammie Holland came to the site from south St. Louis with her 9-year-old daughter, but she said the rebuilt memorial gave her mixed feelings.

“The wound is still fresh,” Holland told the newspaper. “Leslie [Brown’s mother] has to drive by here every day and has to see this spot and be reminded of what happened. I can’t imagine her pain.”

Catrina Jackson and her 5-year-old son brought a teddy bear to the site.

“It’s so scary being the parent of a young black boy,” she said. “I hope that one day he won’t have to deal with this. I want things to change for him.”