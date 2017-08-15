Stephen Bannon faces ‘internal exile’ in Trump’s White House — and could get booted this Friday: report

Stephen Bannon, the chief political strategist for President Donald Trump, could be the next White House official to get the boot — and sources claim he could be removed from his position by this Friday.

CBS News reported Monday night that “several high-placed sources inside and outside the White House” believed that Bannon could soon be losing his position. One source said he could be gone by the end of this week.

Bannon, the former chief executive of Breitbart News, has been blamed for Trump’s failure to condemn white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and similar hate groups immediately after the outbreak of violence in Charlottesville. Bannon once described Breitbart as the “platform for the alt-right.” The movement is closely associated with neo-Nazism.

“If the president is sincere about rejecting white supremacists, he should remove all doubt by firing Steve Bannon and the other alt-right white supremacist sympathizers in the White House,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in a statement Monday.

Bannon also has a history of clashing with members of Trump’s national security team, CBS News noted, including feuds with National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. White House staff have reportedly blamed Bannon for leaking information to the press in an effort to damage the reputation of McMaster and other political rivals.

According to the New York Times, Trump has sent Bannon “to a kind of internal exile” The two have not met face-to-face for more than a week.

But not everyone believes Bannon is in danger. One White House aide told the Daily Mail that “Steve’s staying.”