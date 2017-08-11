‘Stone the apostates’: Pastor linked to Ted Cruz says pro-LGBTQ schools should be burned down

Kevin Swanson speaks at Freedom 2015 conference (Screenshot/Right Wing Watch)

On Friday, Christian extremist Pastor Kevin Swanson and his radio co-host called for schools that teach LGBTQ tolerance to be burned down and for the bricks left behind to be used to kill non-Christians.

According to Right Wing Watch, Swanson and co-host Bill Jack were fuming over the fact that public schools in Washington state are now including gender identity issues as part of their comprehensive sex education program for students.

Swanson compared the sex education changes to rape charges that were leveled against an employee of Washington’s Fish and Wildlife Services, saying that exposing children to sex education materials is a crime against God.

“Rape is also against God’s law and I guess it must be against state law; I’m not getting why, though,” Swanson — who in the past has called for the execution of LGBTQ people — said. “Why in the world is a sexual crime against the law in the state of Washington if the other forms of crimes are not against the law in the state of Washington? See, this is confusing to me.”

Swanson called the state’s public schools “whorehouses” and said, “the worst possible abominations are accepted in the state of Washington.”

“We need to burn ’em down,” said Jack.

Swanson said if parents from the 1950s could see what was being taught in schools, they would “want to burn them down.”

“They would burn them down,” Jack said in a musing that sounded like something from the ISIS playbook. “They would tear the bricks out of the walls, they would use the bricks to stone the apostates.”

In the past, Swanson has railed against topics ranging from Disney’s “Frozen” — which he said is “indoctrinating” young women into lesbianism — to the Harry Potter book and film franchise, which he called upon Americans to repent for a fictional character invented by a British novelist.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) crowed triumphantly that he’d secured Swanson’s endorsement as well as the endorsement of North Carolina Pastor Philip Benham, whose campaigns of harassment against federal judges, a transgender teen and other public figures have earned him brushes with the law.

Listen to audio of the interview, embedded below: