Texas dispatcher asked to alter police reports to cover up racial profiling: report

Noor Al-Sibai 14 Aug 2017 at 15:58 ET

As some criticize the Charlottesville police department for not responding properly to right-wing violence against minorities during Saturday’s protest, another department in Texas is being accused of racism.

According to the Houston Press, a former dispatcher from the Memorial Villages Police Department in the Houston suburbs has accused the department of racism.

One of the specific accusations L. Kelly, the African-American former dispatcher, made was that she “was asked to alter arrest data to conceal racial profiling.”

Kelly (who worked for the department for 6 years) also said she regularly heard officers use racial slurs about black and Latino people. According to her lawsuit, she was once made to watch a video depicting a white woman calling then-President Barack Obama the n-word and claiming she hopes he is assassinated.

A former attorney for the Memorial Villages PD said they hadn’t been contacted by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, but Kelly said the EEOC accidentally dismissed her petition due to computer error, and that the case is pending review.

After the racist Obama video incident, Kelly said she submitted a formal complaint against the officers who forced her to watch the video, but instead of disciplining the officers, the department simply ordered them to stay out of the dispatcher’s room.

Kelly resigned in 2016 after an officer allegedly “asked her to change profiling information from arrests the previous year.”