Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

This tween fled Texas to get treatment for her ‘crippling’ seizures — and now she is taking on Jeff Sessions

Noor Al-Sibai

08 Aug 2017 at 17:00 ET                   
11-year-old medical marijuana patient Alexis Bortell (image via Bortell's Facebook).

An 11-year-old girl from Texas fled the state for Colorado to get medical marijuana for her “crippling” seizures — and now she and her family are suing Attorney General Jeff Sessions to make sure no one else has to.

According to Houston’s KHOU news station, the girl, Alexis Bortell, joined a lawsuit against the attorney general that seeks to reclassify marijuana away from a Schedule I drug and legalize it as medicine. According to KHOU, Bortell and her attorneys “argue that this is a civil rights issue.”

“I just want kids like me to be able to do what normal kids are able to do,” Bortell said.

Her family discovered that medical marijuana was the only thing that helped her seizures, and decided to move to Denver a few years ago — a move that likely saved her life.

“I haven’t had a seizure in 866 days,” Bortell told Dallas’s WFAA.

“This is the first lawsuit of its kind in the sense that we are making arguments under the 5th Amendment due process clause, we are making arguments under the commerce clause, we are making arguments under the 10th Amendment,” Bortell’s attorney Michael Hiller said.

Watch an interview with Bortell below, via KHOU.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He’s narrating a video game’: Internet panics over Trump’s ‘fire and fury’ promise to N. Korea
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+