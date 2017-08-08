This tween fled Texas to get treatment for her ‘crippling’ seizures — and now she is taking on Jeff Sessions

An 11-year-old girl from Texas fled the state for Colorado to get medical marijuana for her “crippling” seizures — and now she and her family are suing Attorney General Jeff Sessions to make sure no one else has to.

According to Houston’s KHOU news station, the girl, Alexis Bortell, joined a lawsuit against the attorney general that seeks to reclassify marijuana away from a Schedule I drug and legalize it as medicine. According to KHOU, Bortell and her attorneys “argue that this is a civil rights issue.”

“I just want kids like me to be able to do what normal kids are able to do,” Bortell said.

Her family discovered that medical marijuana was the only thing that helped her seizures, and decided to move to Denver a few years ago — a move that likely saved her life.

“I haven’t had a seizure in 866 days,” Bortell told Dallas’s WFAA.

“This is the first lawsuit of its kind in the sense that we are making arguments under the 5th Amendment due process clause, we are making arguments under the commerce clause, we are making arguments under the 10th Amendment,” Bortell’s attorney Michael Hiller said.

Watch an interview with Bortell below, via KHOU.