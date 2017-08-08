‘To hell with both of them’: Top nonproliferation expert chugs wine while blasting ‘lunatics’ Trump and Jung-un

Jeffrey Lewis (Screengrab)

The Director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middleburg Institute of International Studies Dr. Jeffrey Lewis on Tuesday signaled the magnitude of escalating conflict between North Korea and the United States, posting a photo of himself chugging a glass of wine with the caption, “to hell with Kim Jung Un and Trump.”

Trump on Tuesday responded to a series of reports about the North Korean nuclear weapons program, including news that the rogue nation has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead, by promising the regime “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it continues to threaten the United States.

In response, the North Korean military issued a statement that it’s considering striking the U.S. territory of Guam if it does not “immediately stop its reckless military provocation” against North Korea.

Lewis, a Foreign Policy columnist, took to Twitter on Tuesday to warn North Korea against messing with his wife, and arguing the United States is “in collective denial about North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and capabilities.”

This @defenseIntel assessment is newsworthy because we're in collective denial about North Korea's nuclear ambitions, capabilities. 1/ https://t.co/l2m8iIYlPi — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) August 8, 2017

After North Korea's Sept 2016 nuclear test, it was clearly going to make compact warheads for its missiles. 2/https://t.co/SfDOCRJ4qy — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) August 8, 2017

And, at the time, it was clear that composite pits and an unknown HEU stockpile meant that be a large number of warheads. 3/ pic.twitter.com/wICziAzy2x — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) August 8, 2017

Simply looking at the progress of other nuclear powers after five tests demonstrates that North Korea can do it. 4/https://t.co/UEreut2Q7o — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) August 8, 2017

The moral of the story is this: Do not be surprised when North Korea tests a staged thermonuclear weapon. 5/END — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) August 8, 2017

North Korea news has ruined another vacation. Fine by me, but Kim better steer clear of Mrs. Lewis. pic.twitter.com/9NnT2sTUFh — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) August 8, 2017

He then railed against Trump, “a blowhard who blusters when unsure what to say,” which Lewis described as “probably a good sign.”

FWIW, Trump is a blowhard who blusters when unsure what to say. It's *probably* a good sign that he's frightened and unsure what to do. https://t.co/4zFfqSG89Z — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) August 8, 2017

“That or we’re all going to die in a nuclear hell-fire brought on by two lunatics enabled by toadies sycophants and boot-lickers,” he added.

That or we're all going to die in a nuclear hell-fire brought on by two lunatics enabled by toadies sycophants and boot-lickers. We'll see. — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) August 8, 2017

Lewis then did what any foreign policy expert with expansive knowledge on nuclear proliferation in East Asia would do: drink.

If I am going to die in a nuclear war today, it will be with a nice glass of wine. pic.twitter.com/GgqeQd2gy5 — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) August 8, 2017

To hell with both of you, Kim Jong Un and @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/QFxUz52deu — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) August 8, 2017

And to hell with you two again. pic.twitter.com/zsTJAfUjVq — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) August 8, 2017

Bottoms up.