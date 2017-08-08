Quantcast

‘To hell with both of them’: Top nonproliferation expert chugs wine while blasting ‘lunatics’ Trump and Jung-un

Elizabeth Preza

08 Aug 2017 at 18:50 ET                   
Jeffrey Lewis (Screengrab)

The Director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middleburg Institute of International Studies Dr. Jeffrey Lewis on Tuesday signaled the magnitude of escalating conflict between North Korea and the United States, posting a photo of himself chugging a glass of wine with the caption, “to hell with Kim Jung Un and Trump.”

Trump on Tuesday responded to a series of reports about the North Korean nuclear weapons program, including news that the rogue nation has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead, by promising the regime “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it continues to threaten the United States.

In response, the North Korean military issued a statement that it’s considering striking the U.S. territory of Guam if it does not “immediately stop its reckless military provocation” against North Korea.

Lewis, a Foreign Policy columnist, took to Twitter on Tuesday to warn North Korea against messing with his wife, and arguing the United States is “in collective denial about North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and capabilities.”

He then railed against Trump, “a blowhard who blusters when unsure what to say,” which Lewis described as “probably a good sign.”

“That or we’re all going to die in a nuclear hell-fire brought on by two lunatics enabled by toadies sycophants and boot-lickers,” he added.

Lewis then did what any foreign policy expert with expansive knowledge on nuclear proliferation in East Asia would do: drink.

Bottoms up.

