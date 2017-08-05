Trump impressed by Stephen Miller’s ‘Rainman’ skills and may have him replace Scaramucci: report

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller.

Citing multiple “top Trump sources,” Mike Allen reports that White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller is under consideration to be the communications director.

The position has been vacant since Anthony Scaramucci melted down and was ousted just 10 days in. Sean Spicer held the position twice and Mike Dubke once.

Miller “has a ‘Rainman’ ability to recall immigration statistics,” Allen noted.

Allen also reports that Trump “dug the performances” of Miller on TV.

On Wednesday, Miller had a shouting match with CNN’s senior White House correspondent, Jim Acosta. Miller claimed the Statue of Liberty wasn’t about immigration.

“Steve Bannon likes the idea of Miller for the job, and Miller was the hero of the West Wing after he attacked Acosta as a ‘cosmopolitan’ for his views on immigration,” Allen reported. “When Miller finished that press briefing, his colleagues high-fived him, according to Sebastian Gorka, a national-security aide who’s a favorite of the president’s for his over-the-top TV hits.”

The former reality TV star turned commander-in-chief prioritizes TV above all else.

“The super-key point: Trump cares primarily about how people perform on TV,” Allen highlighted. “Trump loves nothing more than watching his people berate the ‘fake news’ media on live TV.”