Trump-supporting school board president in California in panic that sex-ed may turn kids gay

California’s got a reputation of being “the land of fruits and nuts” — but not always in the ways you’d expect.

As reported by the Fresno Bee, Brooke Ashjian, the president of Fresno’s Unified School District, had some interesting comments about the state’s sex education program, which he took his own children out of.

“My biggest fear in teaching this – which we’re going to do it because it’s the law – but you have kids who are extremely moldable at this stage, and if you start telling them that LGBT is OK and that it’s a way of life, well maybe you just swayed the kid to go that way. It’s so important for parents to teach these Judeo-Christian philosophies,” Ashjian told the Bee.

Ashjian, who is a devout Mormon and a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, also said he is against abortion based on the “psychological effects” it can cause.

As Daily Dems pointed out, the Fresno Unified School District issued a statement following Ashjian’s comments reaffirming their commitment to inclusive and pro-choice sex education.

“Fresno Unified firmly believes that students and staff perform best in an environment where tolerance, diversity, and inclusiveness are practiced and valued. Fresno Unified will continue to provide our students age appropriate sex education in accordance with the Healthy Youth Act and our board policies while honoring parental waivers,” the statement read.