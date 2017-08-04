Trump’s childlike attention span means he loses track after ‘two minutes’ of policy briefing: report

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump has a short attention span, but a new report suggests his unwillingness to read lengthy reports may be hurting his ability to conduct foreign policy.

According to a Washington Post report about national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster’s attempts to get the president’s ear on Afghanistan policy, the troubling trend of Trump’s super-short attention span once again reared its head.

“I call the president the two-minute man,” a “confidant” of the president told the Post. “The president has patience for a half-page.”

“Even a single page of bullet points on the country seemed to tax the president’s attention span on the subject, said senior White House officials,” the report continues.

Trump’s inability or unwillingness to delve into lengthy policy briefs has caused issues in his short presidency — most notoriously, it caused NATO leaders to “freak out” when trying to figure out how to deal with him.

“It’s kind of ridiculous how they are preparing to deal with Trump,” a source told Foreign Policy in May. “It’s like they’re preparing to deal with a child — someone with a short attention span and mood who has no knowledge of NATO, no interest in in-depth policy issues, nothing. They’re freaking out.”