Trump’s longtime secretary Rhona Graff could be questioned about Don Jr meeting with Russian lawyer

Rhona Graff (ABC News)

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal secretary will likely be asked to testify before congressional investigators in the ongoing Russia probe.

Rhona Graff, a senior vice president at the Trump Organization, was identified as a possible point of contact during an email exchange setting up a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer promising damaging information against Hillary Clinton.

Now congressional investigators want to question the president’s trusted gatekeeper, reported ABC News.

It’s not clear if Rob Goldstone, the British publicist who helped arrange the June 9, 2016, meeting at Trump Tower, ever contacted Graff — who is not accused of any wrongdoing.

“Since her name is in the email, people will want her to answer questions,” said Rep. Peter King (R-NY), who’s on the House Intelligence Committee and also knows Graff. “If you go into Trump Tower, you’re going to mention her name.”

Trump has communicated with associates for years through Graff, who printed out emails for her boss to read and then scanned his Sharpie-penned responses.

Senate Republicans have not ruled out asking Graff to testify before the intelligence committee as they cast a wide net in the sprawling probe of Trump campaign ties to Russia.

Legislative aides refused to say on the record whether Graff had been contacted or would be soon, but lawyers for Trump Organization said she would cooperate if asked.

Trump Jr. attended the meeting with his brother-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort.