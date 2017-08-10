Trump’s USDA pick accused Obama of ‘fabricating’ his past to construct a ‘narrative based on racial oppression’

Sam Clovis (YouTube)

Donald Trump’s pick to head the U.S. Department of Agriculture Sam Clovis peddled conspiracy theories about Barack Obama, called black leaders “race traders,” and accused former Attorney General Eric Holder of being a “racist black,” CNN’s KFile reports.

The CNN team unearthed a series of blog posts and radio interviews with Clovis, which often included racial commentary—including the allegation that Obama’s memoir Dreams from my Father is “a total fabrication” to shape “a narrative based on racial oppression.”

“At worst, it is a total fabrication that is focused on shaping a narrative based on racial oppression and awakening that probably is only manifested through his play acting,” Clovis wrote in an April 2012 blog post. “… it is clear that the Obama who went on to Occidental (how he got in is a mystery, as are his admittances to Columbia and Harvard) was a young man who was well on his way to crafting the illusion that was quite different from his real life.”

Clovis went on to speculate that as “the first African-American president, [Obama] is being given a pass because he is Black.”

“How incredibly racist is that?” Clovis asked “The logical conclusion is that because he is Black, he cannot help himself.”

Later that year, Clovis amped up his criticism of Obama, suggesting in September that then-president Obama appeared “happy” after the Benghazi attack on an American embassy.

“This is something that tells you that he is dismissive of the entire affair and in fact, I would even hate to stretch this out but it’s almost as if it was intentional,” Clovis said. “As if he is happy that these things have occurred.” Clovis said of Obama after the Benghazi attack. “Now I know that’s harsh and I don’t have any evidence to support that.”

He’s further accused the former president of being “a dyed-in-the-wool Maoist” and “pathological narcissist,” KFile reports.

Obama wasn’t the only person Clovis racially attacked before being tapped by the Trump administration. He called former Attorney General Holder a “racist bigot” and a “racist black,” and launched a similar attack at “racist latino” Tom Perez.

Clovis also position himself as a climate change denier, calling progressive’s attempts to stabilize the climate “nonsensical,” and articulating a undeveloped argument that the “logical conclusion” of policies to combat climate change “is that there is some perfect weather or some perfect climate that we will have for everyone — everyone will thrive.” He later called the global warming agenda “redistribution of wealth” and agreed it’s a “big hustle” to “get access to the economy.”

Clovis has likewise attacked Democratic leaders, including Harry Reid (“mentally ill”), and Nancy Pelosi (“the Batwoman of Alcatraz,” “nuts”), called Ruth Bader Ginsberg a “nutjob,” labelled a series of White House staffers as followers of Mao, and targeted Van Jones for having a prison record and being a communist (two false claims, Jones told KFile). He also insisted “women [who] aren’t victims” aren’t part of the Democratic party.

Listen to Clovis’ assertion that Obama was “almost” happy with the Benghazi attack below, via KFile: