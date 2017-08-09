‘Twenty years at Faux News must suck out truth’: Internet can’t deal with condescending State Dept. speaker

State Department Spokeswoman and former Fox & Friends host Heather Nauert (image via screengrab).

Wednesday’s State Department press briefing introduced Americans to a new regular cast member — former Fox & Friends host Heather Nauert. Naturally, Twitter had something to say about that.

“Wow, the State Department doesn’t have a credible spokesperson either,” one user noted. “Twenty years at Faux News must suck out truth and integrity.”

Check out some of the best responses below.

FOX NEWS journalist are now representing the @StateDept – this is fucking surreal — Michelle (@Michelle9647) August 9, 2017

The fact that a Fox News anchor is doing this State Department press conference… we barely have a State Dept now & its run by Fox & Exxon? — Jay Brannan (@jaybrannan) August 9, 2017

Watching todays State Dept propaganda briefing by Heather Nauert, I thought I was watching Fox News.

Then I realized she is a Fox News host — Shaman Sierra (@johnmingo21) August 9, 2017

So on a day when people are unsettled, we get @statedeptspox , Heather Nauert, from Fox&Friends in place of @Secy_State_US ? I’m not amused. — bibliofleur❄ (@bibliofleur) August 9, 2017





State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert is an unmitigated nitwit. — Bill Gallagher (@Gallagherscoop) August 9, 2017

In the era of Donald Trump, it’s former ‘Fox and Friends’ hosts who are given jobs at the State Department. Behold, @HeatherNauert. pic.twitter.com/GCsVrWYi9O — Jesse Dollemore (@Dollemore) August 9, 2017





Hiring former @FoxNews personality @HeatherNauert to be spokesperson for State Dept. another #Fail Americans expect more than propaganda https://t.co/w6HjvVkaTC — Queenadalite (@queenadalite) August 9, 2017

Oh look former Fox News Heather Nauert, now State Dept spokesperson for Trump admin is trying to spin it Fox style for reporters. — 2018 Vote Dem 2018 (@AlasscanIsBack) August 9, 2017

“It was a good week for diplomacy.” Actual quote from State Dept. spokesperson (and former Fox News person) Heather Nauert, just now. — Ryan J. Downey (@ryandowney) August 9, 2017

Friendly reminder that a former Fox & Friends host is now the spokesperson for the State Dept. https://t.co/dWDBX2RlGa — Josh Stewart (@JoshDStewart) August 9, 2017

Surprise! She’s from Fox News. Heather Nauert — Mimi C. (@mimi424) August 9, 2017