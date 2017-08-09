Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Twenty years at Faux News must suck out truth’: Internet can’t deal with condescending State Dept. speaker

Noor Al-Sibai

09 Aug 2017 at 16:07 ET                   
State Department Spokeswoman and former Fox & Friends host Heather Nauert (image via screengrab).

Wednesday’s State Department press briefing introduced Americans to a new regular cast member — former Fox & Friends host Heather Nauert. Naturally, Twitter had something to say about that.

“Wow, the State Department doesn’t have a credible spokesperson either,” one user noted. “Twenty years at Faux News must suck out truth and integrity.”

Check out some of the best responses below.



About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
GOP strategist unloads on CNN guest over his ‘weapons grade stupid’ defense of Trump’s North Korea threat
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+