USA Today pleads with GOP to help censure Trump for refusing to denounce neo-Nazis

One of the most widely circulated newspapers in America has a new editorial demanding Republicans censure President Donald Trump.

Wednesday’s USA Today directs Republicans to “put your votes where your tweets are.”

“Expressing disapproval in 140 characters or fewer is insufficient when the president angrily asserts that there were some ‘very fine people’ among the bigots waving Confederate battle flags and swastika banners,” USA Today explained.

The newspaper claimed “more formal condemnation is necessary” than the tweets GOP leaders have offered to-date.

“This is a moment of reckoning for members of the Party of Lincoln: Do they want to stand up for American values, or do they want to keep enabling a president whose understanding of right and wrong has slipped dangerously off the rails?” USA Today wondered. “If congressional Republicans choose the former — and history will be watching — they should join together with Democrats to censure Trump.”

The newspaper couldn’t understand why Trump failed so spectacularly in his Trump Tower press conference.

“Maybe amid declining approval ratings, he’s desperate to cling to even this extreme part of his political base, regardless of the bile they spew. Maybe his narcissism prevents him from criticizing those who admire him,” USA Today suggested. “Or maybe, in petulant ‘you’re not the boss of me’ fashion, he was acting out against aides trying to tell him what to do.”

“Regardless of motive, what matters is that other elected officials uphold American values,” USA Today concluded. “The political chasm between Democrats and Republicans may be wider than ever. But when it comes to ideologies of hate and racism, the nation’s leaders need to speak forcefully with one voice.”

Numerous Republican elected officials have tweeted criticism, as the newspaper noted. Yet not one congressional Republican has moved to censure President Trump.

USA Today asked the Republican National Committee for an opposing view on presidential censure, but the RNC didn’t respond. Instead, the newspaper instead reprinted leaked White House talking points claiming Trump was “entirely correct” and “has been a voice for calm and unity” since the Charlottesville, VA terrorism.

Below is a sampling of some of the tweets posted by Republican leaders:

We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 15, 2017

The response to this ideology of hate & bigotry, & the act of domestic terrorism, should be simple & united condemnation without ambiguity. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 15, 2017

There's no moral equivalency between racists & Americans standing up to defy hate& bigotry. The President of the United States should say so — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 16, 2017

You can't be a "very fine person" and be a white supremacist @POTUS — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) August 15, 2017

All are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights. We must reject white supremacy. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 15, 2017

Saturday's violence and tragic loss of life was a direct consequence of the hateful rhetoric & action from white supremacists demonstrating. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 15, 2017

Mr. President,you can't allow #WhiteSupremacists to share only part of blame.They support idea which cost nation & world so much pain 5/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017

The #WhiteSupremacy groups will see being assigned only 50% of blame as a win.We can not allow this old evil to be resurrected 6/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017

I don't understand what's so hard about this. White supremacists and Neo-Nazis are evil and shouldn't be defended. — Steve Stivers (@RepSteveStivers) August 15, 2017

We should be abundantly clear. White supremacy, Nazism, and hate have no place in our society. We must condemn it on no uncertain terms. — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) August 15, 2017

Republican Rep. Hurd says he’s “absolutely” not proud of how Trump handled news conference, says if kids are watching, racism “is not okay” pic.twitter.com/bT5jDiQhz2 — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) August 15, 2017

White supremacy and those who embrace it are a disgrace to our nation. There can be no equivocation, no comparison. — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) August 15, 2017

Those who march under Nazi flags or with KKK-affiliated groups are not "fine people." — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) August 15, 2017

Blaming "both sides" for #Charlottesville?! No. Back to relativism when dealing with KKK, Nazi sympathizers, white supremacists? Just no. — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) August 15, 2017

.@potus just doesn't get it. No moral equivalence between manifestations for and against white supremacy. He's got to stop. https://t.co/9Ja42xtgXp — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) August 15, 2017

The President needs to clearly and categorically reject white supremacists. No excuses. No ambiguity. — Ed Royce (@RepEdRoyce) August 16, 2017

My most recent statement on Charlottesville: pic.twitter.com/UDiSxdJpnj — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) August 16, 2017

Mr. President, there is only one side: AGAINST white supremacists, neo-Nazis, anti-Semites & the KKK. They have no place in America or GOP. — Rep. Leonard Lance (@RepLanceNJ7) August 16, 2017

POTUS deflected from the fact that a young woman was killed & others were injured by a bigoted follower of the white supremacist movement. — Rep. Pat Tiberi (@PatTiberi) August 15, 2017