WATCH: ‘Frustrated’ John Kelly listens to Trump double down on ‘both sides to blame’ Charlottesville claim

Bob Brigham

15 Aug 2017 at 20:03 ET                   
White House chief of staff John Kelly hangs his head as he listens to President Donald Trump defend Nazis.

NBC News captured the reaction of White House chief of staff John Kelly as President Donald Trump went off script at a Tuesday press conference at Trump Tower.

John Kelly is “frustrated” with how today played out, sources told CNN’s Sara Murray.

Kelly’s body language also suggested that he was less than impressed with Trump pushing Bannon’s white nationalism at today’s press conference.

Watch this 26 second video of Kelly’s reaction.

