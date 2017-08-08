WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel shares hilarious Mike Pence ‘definitely not running in 2020’ campaign video

Mike Pence

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday previewed a new advertisement from Mike Pence, released in tandem with the vice president’s full-throated denial of a New York Times article hinting at 2020 run,

Kimmel was discussing a New York Times report that Pence is planning to run for president if Trump doesn’t run for a second term. As Kimmel noted, the vice president released a statement calling the Times report “disgraceful and offensive.”

“Right, why would Mike Pence want to be president in 2020?” Kimmel asked. “He’s going to be president much sooner than that.”

Kimmel then aired what he described as a campaign ad with featuring the vice president.

“Mike Pence a dedicated public servant, with the vision and passion to lead this country,” the video begins. “Not that he wants to.”

“From our cities to the cornfields, from the heartland to the coast, Mike Pence has no interest in overseeing any of the places,” it continues.

The ad promises Mike Pence has the strength“to keep America safe, if he wanted to do that, which he doesn’t,” and “would always fight for you, but is not president and has no plans to be one.”

