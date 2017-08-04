WATCH: Mexico’s ex-president drops uncensored F-bomb on Trump’s wall — as CNN host scrambles

Alisyn Camerota, Vicente Fox -- CNN screengrab

Appearing on CNN Friday morning, the former president of Mexico left CNN host Alisyn Camerota briefly speechless when he re-stated that Mexico will never pay to build for President Donald Trump’s “f*cking wall” — that went out over the air uncensored.

Following leaked transcripts that revealed that Trump begged current Mexico President Peña Nieto to stop saying he would not pay for the wall, CNN turned to Vicente Fox — a virulent critic of Trump — for his advice.

“What I’m struck by is how diplomatic the Mexican president is being,” Camerota began. “You have not minced words about what you would have said to President Trump and I’m just wondering, do you think that the president of Mexico should have been more forceful in saying it’s never going to happen?

“Well, you can use my words. that we’ll never pay for that f*cking wall, that makes it more clear,” Fox replied causing Camerota to blanch and look off screen.

Nonplussed, Fox continued, “Who can think about a country paying for a wall that is going to be built in the neighbor’s territory? Why should Mexico pay for the wall? What’s the reason? We don’t need a wall. If Trump wants to build that wall, he’ll have to go to Congress, the U.S. Congress, and he has to tell the truth to U.S. taxpayers that they’re going to pay for that.”

Camerota later apologized to viewers for Fox’s “salty” language saying she regretted not accepting her producer’s offer of a 5-second delay.

Watch the video below via CNN: