Watch: Stephen Miller stuns by claiming President Trump is the ‘best orator to hold that office in generations’

Stephen Miller on Fox

Appearing in the friendly confines of Fox News studios, White House adviser Stephen Miller lauded his boss, saying President Donald Trump is the “the best orator to hold that office in generations.”

Appearing with host Laura Ingraham, who was filling in for vacationing Tucker Carlson, Miller had nothing but praise for Trump and nothing but vitriol for the media which he repeatedly called “extreme.”

“President Trump is the most gifted politician of our time and the best orator to hold that office in generations,” Miller said with a straight face to the host.

Miller then turned to the media, with whom he has a fairly strained relationship, over reporting Trump’s dismal poll numbers where he brought up 2016’s election polls.

“He’s been right, they have been wrong, but there is no doubt, there are segments of the extreme media, and I wouldn’t call it mainstream, it is extreme to want to have unlimited cheap migration,” Miller explained. “These are extreme positions. The extreme media is going to do whatever they can to tear down this president, but as long as the people stand for what they want and what they believe, we are going to keep winning.”

