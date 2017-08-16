WATCH: Tapper nails Trump for giving ‘pathetic ideologies’ the moral standing to ‘vomit forth their treasonous filth’

CNN's Jake Tapper (Photo: Screen capture)

The fallout from President Donald Trump’s response to white supremacist violence in Charlottesville is so severe, only klansmen are sticking with him.

“Good news for President Donald Trump. There is one former presidential candidate standing with him today.” Jake Tapper said during his opening monologue on Wednesday’s installment of The Lead. “The bad news is, it’s David Duke.”

“Today, former presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush issued a statement condemning racial bigotry, anti-Semitism and hatred,” Tapper said. “They were joined by the chiefs of staff of the Army, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Air Force and the National Guard.”

Though none of them referred specifically to the president, “they all felt the need to tweet condemnations of the racist hateful ideologies of the Klan and neo-Nazis and white supremacists and alt-right on display in Charlottesville within hours of President Trump’s suggesting a moral equivalence between Nazis and those protests Nazis.”

Trump’s suggestion that there were bad and “very fine” people on “both sides” in Charlottesville was been so criticized, Tapper said, that CEOs working with him are jumping ship.

“So many CEOs and union leaders have fled White House business councils in protest, President Trump was forced to abandon the councils this afternoon,” Tapper said.

As Republican figures like Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), John McCain (R-AZ), commentator Charles Krauthammer, former presidential candidates Mitt Romney, John Kasich and Jeb Bush crowded to condemn the president, the only ones singing his praises, Tapper noted, were racists.

America fought two wars — the Civil War and the World War II — against the “morally repugnant” concepts on display in Charlottesville, Tapper said.

“We have freedoms in the country so klansmen and Nazis, they can think their ugly thoughts and spew their hideous words and they have the right to peacefully assemble,” Tapper said. “But to act as if these defeated, intellectually destitute, pathetic ideologies and people have any moral standing as they rally to intimidate and vomit forth their treasonous filth, it is not only immoral, it’s unpatriotic. It’s un-American.”

Watch the entire rousing, uncompromising criticism of the president’s “un-American” speech below, via CNN.