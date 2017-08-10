‘We haven’t accomplished things we ran on’: RNC chairwomen admits party is failing under Trump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
There head of the Republican National Committee admitted to ABC News that Republicans lack any accomplishments on which to run in the midterm elections.
“It is hard to go and make the case, ‘give us the majority again,’ when we haven’t accomplished the things that we ran on,” McDaniel told Jonathan Karl and Rick Klein on ABC’s “Powerhouse Politics” podcast.
RNC chairwoman McDaniel: 'We haven't accomplished the things that we ran on.' – ABC News https://t.co/NOWvnsdfD6
— Rick Klein (@rickklein) August 9, 2017
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion