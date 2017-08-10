Quantcast

‘We haven’t accomplished things we ran on’: RNC chairwomen admits party is failing under Trump

Bob Brigham

09 Aug 2017 at 20:18 ET                   
GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

There head of the Republican National Committee admitted to ABC News that Republicans lack any accomplishments on which to run in the midterm elections.

“It is hard to go and make the case, ‘give us the majority again,’ when we haven’t accomplished the things that we ran on,” McDaniel told Jonathan Karl and Rick Klein on ABC’s “Powerhouse Politics” podcast.

