When the sun goes dark: 5 questions answered about the solar eclipse

The Conversation

04 Aug 2017 at 07:09 ET                   
Solar eclipse near nebula (Shutterstock)

By Shannon Schmoll, Director, Abrams Planetarium, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Michigan State University. NASA’s projection of the August 21 solar eclipse. NASA Editor’s note: A total solar eclipse will be visible across the U.S. on Monday, August 21. Shannon Schmoll, director of the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University, explains why and how it happens,…

