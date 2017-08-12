Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

When trolls accused GOP Rep of criticizing Trump but never Obama — his reply was epic

Rare

12 Aug 2017 at 00:08 ET                   
President Donald Trump, Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) -- screenshots

Congressman Justin Amash (R-Mich.) took to social media Thursday night to set the record straight after some users accused him of being too hard on President Trump. It all started when Amash pointed out that only Congress has the authority to declare war according to Article I Section 8 of the United States Constitution. This prohibits…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Don Jr. is a traitor already!’: Maher unleashes epic rant over Democrats fearful Russia ‘doesn’t poll well’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+