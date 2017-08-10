Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Whoever suggested this should be fired’: Tom Price booed while throwing first pitch at DC Nationals game

Noor Al-Sibai

09 Aug 2017 at 22:20 ET                   
Rep. Tom Price (Photo: Screen capture)

Alan Dershowitz was right about one thing: Washingtonians really don’t like President Donald Trump or his administration.

As reported by The Hill, a Washington Nationals game became the site of dissidence when Health Secretary Tom Price threw the first pitch on Wednesday — and was met with boos by the crowd.

Attendees of the game took to Twitter to describe the scene — and, of course, to crack jokes.

“Whoever told Tom Price this was a good idea should be fired,” Pod Save America co-host Dan Pfeiffer tweeted.

Check out some of the best responses below.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘I think he’s saying he blew Trump’: Twitter erupts after Scaramucci compares himself to Monica Lewinsky
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+