‘Whoever suggested this should be fired’: Tom Price booed while throwing first pitch at DC Nationals game

Alan Dershowitz was right about one thing: Washingtonians really don’t like President Donald Trump or his administration.

As reported by The Hill, a Washington Nationals game became the site of dissidence when Health Secretary Tom Price threw the first pitch on Wednesday — and was met with boos by the crowd.

Attendees of the game took to Twitter to describe the scene — and, of course, to crack jokes.

“Whoever told Tom Price this was a good idea should be fired,” Pod Save America co-host Dan Pfeiffer tweeted.

Whose idea was it to have Tom Price throw out the first pitch in DC?? Stick to 1. Katie Ledecky or 2. a baby — Kiley Kroh (@kileykroh) August 9, 2017

Tom Price, the head of HHS, just threw out the first pitch at Nats Park. He wasn't greeted warmly. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 9, 2017

No one except Mattis, Kelly and McMaster should go near an MLB mound — LaurasProminentPlay (@prominentplay) August 9, 2017

Tom Price threw out the first pitch to sustained booing. #DClife — J.Rho (@jrho_jrho) August 9, 2017

Tom Price – HHS secretary – was just booed as he walked out to throw the first pitch at the @Nationals game. 💯 #onlyindc #Nats — Mrs Mooch (@AnneSlifka) August 9, 2017

The Nats are really getting the good celebrities people want to see to throw out the first pitch. Sheriff David Clarke is clearly next. — ℞ (@TheFakeZwoG) August 10, 2017

Then it's one, two, three boos your out at the ol' ballgame …. — Renee Caldwell (@IbatheWonderDog) August 10, 2017

Tom Price always looks like the mundane evil character in a B/W propaganda film from the 40's. — tallie schroeder (@tallies53) August 10, 2017

Good thing for Tom Price there's a small pre-game crowd because these boos would be a lot louder pic.twitter.com/KVHmokqpjV — Shamik Trivedi (@ShamaiLama) August 9, 2017