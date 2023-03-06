1 killed, 9 injured in stampede after GloRilla concert in Rochester

GloRilla performs onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images North America/TNS
One person died and nine others were injured when a crowd surged after a concert in Rochester, New York, according to police, who said Monday there’s no evidence gunfire preceded the stampede. The chaos at the Main Street Armory ramped up shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday following a show headlined by the rapper GloRilla. “As people began to exit, the crowd began to surge and rush toward the exit. There are some reports that shots were heard, causing the crowd to panic, but that has not been confirmed,” Rochester Police Chief David M. Smith said during a news conference Monday. “We do not have any ...