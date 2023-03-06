1 killed, 9 injured in stampede after GloRilla concert in Rochester

Kilmeade shared his opinion after stating that New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu would also make a formidable GOP contender in 2024. Mediaite noted that Sununu "recently predicted DeSantis would win the primary in his state. Sununu told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday that believes that Trump will be defeated.

“I will tell you what, he is extremely personable. Is he a strong candidate,” Kilmeade said of Sununu.

“Donald Trump is trying to vilify Jeb Bush and Paul Ryan. He says they are a portion of the party that he is trying to link Ron DeSantis to. He is also working on a nickname ‘Ron Dishonest, Ron the Establishment’ or ‘Tiny D,'" Kilmeade continued. "I don’t know, I mean, if people are uncomfortable, It’s hard to label somebody who is so similar to him with a nickname. It makes – it's almost as — it makes everybody on all sides seemingly uncomfortable. Even people reporting it.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt then added that she is "just excited to see who the final nominees are gonna be in the primaries" and that "it's about to rev up."

Watch via Mediaite.