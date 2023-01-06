10 hurt as gunfire erupts at Miami-area video shoot involving rapper French Montana
Miami Gardens police units responded to the area of The Licking Restaurant with reports of multiple shooting victims in Miami Gardens on Thursday, January 5, 2023. - Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — A video shoot involving a multi-platinum rap star outside a popular Miami Gardens soul food restaurant Thursday night erupted in gunfire injuring 10 when a man — for reasons not yet known — opened fire with an assault-style rifle while standing behind a $400,000 car being used as a prop. Others are believed to have returned gunfire. When the shooting stopped, New Orleans rapper French Montana had managed to escape after being whisked away by security, multiple law enforcement sources told The Miami Herald. Social media posts claimed a young New Orleans rapper who goes by Rob49 and whos...