12-year-old girl is dead after being struck in the head during drive-by shooting in Connecticut

A 12-year-old girl in Connecticut has died after she was shot in the head from a drive-by shooting that wounded three other people, the New York Post reported.

Secret Pierce was sitting inside a vehicle when she was hit by gunfire that targeted three of the vehicle's other occupants.

“This is a painful day in our community,” Mayor Luke Bronin told reporters. “I don’t have the words I want to say to Secret’s mom and loved ones … that we are all so deeply sorry. That we are with them today in grief, in prayer and with love.”

Bronin said the three others in the vehicle who were hit had “extensive firearm involvement and criminal history,” and called on them to cooperate with police.

“It is not acceptable not to share the information you know about who took the life of a 12-year-old girl,” the mayor said. “That’s not fair to her family, that’s not fair to her loved ones, it’s not fair to her memory, it’s is not fair to our community.”

Security footage captured images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting, and police are currently investigating that lead. Police are unsure if anyone returned fire at the passing vehicle.