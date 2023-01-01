13 full moons, including 4 supermoons and a blue moon, will shine in 2023
Sky watchers will get an extra treat in 2023, with 13 full moons on tap, including four big “supermoons” and one “blue moon.” There’s also a partial solar eclipse coming in the new year, but that will have limited visibility in the eastern United States. A more significant solar eclipse will occur in April 2024, and it has already been nicknamed the Great American Eclipse of 2024. As for 2023, astronomy experts say four supermoons will be shining in the sky this year, and one month — August — will have two full moons, making the second one a “blue moon” (the second of two full moons during the...

