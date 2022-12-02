15-year old Warnock canvasser shot through door
A 15-year old boy campaigning door-to-door for U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) was shot by a 42-year old man through the front door, according to Savannah Police who claim "there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated."

The man was arrested after police responded to the shooting on Thursday around 5:35 PM, "and discovered a 15-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg."

His injuries are not life threatening.

"According to the preliminary investigation, the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred. While at the front door of one of the residences on Hartridge Street, the suspect fired a shot through the closed door, striking the teen," according to the Savannah Police statement.

The 42-year old man "was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery."

“I am saddened to learn about this incident,” said Sen. Warnock, who faces off against Herschel Walker in the U.S. Senate runoff Tuesday, as WSAV-TV reports. “I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery.”

