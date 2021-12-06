15-year-old student arrested after a threat against Miami High, school district says

The video – captioned "Rudy Giuliani made a TIK TOK with me" – shows the tuxedoed former New York Mayor smiling and laughing along to the song, which he lets call him the Spanish version of "idiot" three times consecutively.







Giuliani has been no stranger to pranks and gaffes over the past several years.



During the filming of Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat 2," Giuliani was caught in a compromising position in a hotel bed with an actress posing as a 15-year-old journalist. Giuliani later called the film a "hit job" and a "complete fabrication."

Back in November 2020, four days after the presidential election, Giuliani, then an attorney to Donald Trump, erroneously held a press conference in the parking lot of a landscaping company called "Four Seasons Total Landscaping" instead of the Four Seasons hotel in Washington.

