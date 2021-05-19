180 House Republicans just voted against condemning anti-Asian hate after the Atlanta spa shootings

Bauer and Blauser were arrested Wednesday on charges of unlawful and violent entry and disorderly conduct. Bauer additionally was charged with obstruction of justice/Congress.

The FBI criminal complaint against Bauer states that police body cameras recorded Bauer inside the Capitol Rotunda expressing prose that included the following:

"This is where we find Nancy Pelosi. Bring Nancy Pelosi out here now. We want to hang that f*cking b*tch. Bring her out. We're coming in if you don't bring her out. What are you trying to do, protect a f*cking Nazi?"

When police officers moved to deny rioters access to a hallway entrance -- resulting in "a brief confrontation" -- Bauer is recorded as telling them, "You back up. Don't even try."

Then a second body-camera recorded Bauer repeating but elaborating upon her previous demands:

"Bring them out. They're criminals. They need to hang. What are you trying to protect, a f*cking Nazi? Is that what you're trying to protect?"

The FBI report also cited Facebook posts from Bauer's account from the day of the riot:

"I am at the capital [sic] and was inside. No of us are armed just pissed that this is what we have to do to take back our country from communism…Do you really think anyone could break into the capital. [sic] The antagonists were let in. We all got maced trying to stop what was happening. They used us for a movie so you could watch it on the news."

"We took over our capital [sic] like patriots," she posted as a comment. "[None] of us are armed, just pissed that this is what we have to do to take our country back from communism.

"Do you really think anyone could break into the capital? [sic] The antagonists were let in. We all got maced trying to stop what was happening. They used us for a movie so you could watch it on the news.

She also wrote: "You can thank me after you start researching that these Democrats not only cheated and stole this election from the people but they have been trafficking children for years.

"We took back what rightfully belongs to we the people."

The FBI cited tips from six witnesses that implicated Bauer and Blauser. One witness told the FBI that Bauer had arranged for buses to travel from Kane, PA -- her hometown -- to Washington, D.C., for Donald Trump's rally. Another witness said Bauer organized two buses to leave from Kane.

The FBI complaint said at least three police officers attempted to stop crowds from entering the Capitol door that Blauser and Bauer entered. Blauser walked backward to push his way through the door, according to the FBI.

A witness told the FBI that Bauer is affiliated with Bob's Trading Post restaurant near Kane. That person told investigators that Bauer has become "more and more political over the past year and began losing business because people were uncomfortable about her constant political rhetoric."

Here's how triblive.com in Western Pennsylvania reported the court proceeding today:

"Both defendants had an initial appearance hearing with U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Lanzillo on Wednesday afternoon.

Bauer and Blauser were released on an unsecured bond. While Blauser was represented by an attorney, Bauer chose to represent herself, despite Lanzillo's warnings to her about the possible consequences of doing so.

Wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, with the words "Old School Patriot" surrounding the image of a flag with the "Don't Tread on Me" snake in the corner, Bauer repeatedly said, "I am going to go pro se. I do not need an attorney."

You can read the full FBI complaint here.