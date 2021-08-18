Couple with 'stubborn' resistance to getting COVID vaccines dies from virus within hours of each other

On Tuesday, ABC News reported that a couple in Savanah, Georgia have died from COVID-19 after being persistently reluctant to get vaccinated against the disease.

"Martin and Trina Daniel, married for over 20 years, both died of COVID-19 within hours of each other, leaving behind two teenage children facing an unimaginable loss," reported Emily Shapiro. "The Daniels met at Savannah State University in the 1990s before Martin Daniel headed to Tuskegee University in Alabama for graduate school."

The report noted that 53-year-old Martin and 49-year-old Trina contracted COVID-19 in June, and nephew Cornelius Daniel told ABC News that they "were hesitant to get vaccinated in part due to the legacy of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, which charted syphilis progression in unknowing Black men from the 1930s to the 1970s."

Daniel also said that the couple had "a stubborn attitude toward vaccines in general" and believed the COVID-19 vaccines were rushed or experimental — a common misconception.