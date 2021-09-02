13-year-old boy dies from COVID with no warning: report

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a boy in Georgia abruptly died from COVID — even though his case did not appear to be life-threatening in any way.

According to AJC, 13-year-old Porter Helms tested positive for COVID-19 last month and started quarantining at home.

Roughly one week into his quarantine, however, his father came home and found him unresponsive.

He was then taken to a hospital, where he could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor told the AJC that Helms's cause of death was respiratory failure caused by the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 poses most risk to the elderly, with younger children being less likely to have serious complications. However, the number of hospitalizations and deaths in children are rising, driven in large part by the more dangerous delta variant.