'I messed up big time guys': Unvaccinated COVID sufferer pleads with everyone to get the vaccine from his hospital bed
COVID-19 sufferer Travis Campbell (CNN).

On Thursday, CNN played footage of Travis Campbell, a Virginia man who chose not to get vaccinated for COVID-19 because he "thought we were invincible" — and is now in an ICU bed, struggling to breathe or speak, and making plans for his own funeral.

"Made it through the night," said Campbell. "It was a long one. Last night I came to the realization that the chances of me not being able to give my daughter away at her wedding is greater than walking out. I had to make a phone call to my 14-year-old son, and I had to tell him what I thought. My dream was giving my daughter away at the altar, and I had to ask for his permission, if I didn't come home, if he would give my daughter away on her day."

Campbell begged viewers to get the vaccine and avoid what he is going through.

"I messed up big time, guys," said Campbell. "I didn't get the vaccine. That's okay, I made a mistake. I admit it, and I'm taking responsibility now. So please, for the love of God, if you really want to have a chance, don't fall for all the TV rhetoric and social media, just protect yourself."

Watch below:

Travis Campbell begs people to get COVID vaccine from his ICU bed www.youtube.com

Video SmartNews