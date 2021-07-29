WATCH: Man who was 'strongly against getting the vaccine' now fighting for his life in Missouri ICU

A Missouri man who says he was "strongly against" getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus has been "fighting for his life" for the last few weeks, the Associated Press reports.

31-year-old Daryl Barker explained to the AP in an interview that he and his family members were "strongly against getting the vaccine" because "we're a strong conservative family."

When Barker was admitted to an intensive case unit weeks ago, he was given just a 20 percent chance to live and was told by doctors that he should make time to say goodbye to family members.

"The doctor told me he was going to let my wife and kid in so I could say my goodbyes because he didn't think I was going to pull through," he explained.

Barker has beaten the odds, however, and is slowly recovering, although doctors at the ICU emphasize to the AP that he's not nearly out of the woods yet.

"This is the time when he's going to get a lot better or a lot worse," Dr. Joe Sohal tells the AP.

Watch the video below.



