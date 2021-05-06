Michigan House bill would impose $1,000 fines as punishment for COVID-19 vaccine cards
Vaccination (Shutterstock)

A bill sponsored by Michigan Republicans would impose $1,000 fines for each vaccine card issued by any government agency.

H.B. 4667 was filed on Thursday by state Rep. Sue Allor (R). The measure has 14 co-sponsors.

The bill states:

Except as otherwise authorized or required by a law of the United States or this state, a governmental entity shall not do any of the following: (a) Produce or issue, or enter into a contract with a person to produce or issue, a COVID-19 vaccination passport. (b) Provide an incentive to a person if the person requires or uses a COVID-19 vaccination passport.

Any person who violates the act "may be ordered to pay a civil fine of not more than $1,000.00 for each violation."

A legislative summary explains that the bill is intended "to prohibit the state or a local unit of government from producing, issuing, or providing incentives for the use of certain documentation to certify that a person has been vaccinated for COVID-19."