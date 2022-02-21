Two top Georgia GOP officials attending conference against Trump’s ‘big lie’ of election fraud: report

Two of the top Republican officials in Georgia will be attending an upcoming conference praising GOP officials who were not suckered by Donald Trump's "Big Lie" about election fraud.

"A group of Republican critics of former President Donald Trump will gather in Washington, D.C., this week to cheer on the two GOP members of the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois," CBS News reported Monday. "Their two-day conference, called 'Principles First: The Summit,' will also champion state GOP officials who refused to support Trump's efforts to block President Joe Biden from taking office after the 2020 election."

The announced speakers for the conference include Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. After refusing to go along with Trump's efforts to overturn the election, Duncan announced his retirement while Raffensperger is being challenged by Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) in the GOP primary. Trump is also backing a primary challenge against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

"The timing of the event is notable, coming as Trump and his allies speak that same weekend at the high-profile Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. Last year, CPAC was a bastion of Trump support, with attendees posing next to a golden fiberglass replica of the former president and giving him a roaring welcome to the stage," CBS News reported.

WATCH: JD Vance scrambles to prove he's not a 'Russian stooge' after getting dunked on by retired general

Other speakers of note include Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and three former members of the House of Representatives: Barbara Comstock (R-VA), Denver Riggleman (R-VA) and Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL).

Other prominent Trump critics scheduled to speak at the conference include retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Bill Kristol, Charlie Sykes, Tom Nichols, Olivia Troye, and Peter Wehner.