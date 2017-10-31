Actor Wendell Pierce shreds John Kelly: ‘They raped my grandmother, lynched my uncle… you racist pr*ck’

Actor Wendell Pierce -- Shutterstock

Actor and activist Wendell Pierce lashed out President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, on Tuesday over his assertion that the Civil War was caused by “a lack of an ability to compromise.”

During a Monday appearance on Fox News, Kelly described Confederate General Robert E. Lee as “good” and “not so good.”

“There will be, 100 or 200 years from now, people that criticize us for what we do, and I guess they’ll tear down, you know, statues of people that we revere today,” Kelly complained to host Laura Ingraham. “It’s dangerous, I think. … It’s just very, very dangerous and it shows you what, how much of a lack of appreciation of history and what history is.”

Pierce took exception to Kelly’s whitewashing of the Civil War. In a tweet on Tuesday, he called Kelly a “racist prick.”