Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Actor Wendell Pierce shreds John Kelly: ‘They raped my grandmother, lynched my uncle… you racist pr*ck’

David Edwards

31 Oct 2017 at 10:36 ET                   
Actor Wendell Pierce -- Shutterstock

Actor and activist Wendell Pierce lashed out President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, on Tuesday over his assertion that the Civil War was caused by “a lack of an ability to compromise.”

During a Monday appearance on Fox News, Kelly described Confederate General Robert E. Lee as “good” and “not so good.”

“There will be, 100 or 200 years from now, people that criticize us for what we do, and I guess they’ll tear down, you know, statues of people that we revere today,” Kelly complained to host Laura Ingraham. “It’s dangerous, I think. … It’s just very, very dangerous and it shows you what, how much of a lack of appreciation of history and what history is.”

Pierce took exception to Kelly’s whitewashing of the Civil War. In a tweet on Tuesday, he called Kelly a “racist prick.”

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Virginia woman protests neighbor’s Halloween display that looks like a black man’s lynching
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+