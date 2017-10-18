Alabama GOP nominee Roy Moore funding came from ‘Total Nazi’ org — not just neo-Nazi

Alabama Republican senate nominee Roy Moore at a September campaign rally (screenshot)

Notorious white supremacist Willis Carto is the subject of the latest scandal to dog former judge Roy Moore in his embattled campaign for the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

HuffPost correspondent Paul Blumenthal unearthed a $1,000 contribution from the Carto-founded Foundation to Defend the First Amendment to the Moore-run Foundation for Moral Law. Both organizations have names having little to do with the activity they funded.

The Anti-Defamation League published a 12-page report on Carto (PDF). The ADL says Carto, “has been associated with nearly every significant far-right movement in the country, from neo-Nazism to militias, segregationism to Holocaust denial.”

The 2005 funding came after Moore had been ousted as Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court the first of two times. Moore was gearing up for an unsuccessful 2006 gubernatorial race. More also failed in his 2010 gubernatorial race. Moore then made his way back to Chief Justice, a position from which he was suspended for the remainder of his term.

HuffPost reported the check, “stands out as one of just a handful it has made to organizations not explicitly involved in Holocaust denial.”

“Total Nazi; and notice I didn’t say neo-Nazi,” ex-supremacist and former FBI informant Todd Blodgett told HuffPost of the Foundation to Defend the First Amendment’s ideology.

Last week, The Washington Post reported Roy Moore collected more than $1 million from his Foundation for Moral Law.

“The charity helped Moore thrive – financially and otherwise – after his ouster from the state’s Supreme Court in 2003 for refusing to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the courthouse,” The Post explained. “At a time when Moore was running for other public offices in Alabama, the charity kept him in the public eye and helped establish a nationwide network of donors while he took on controversial positions against same-sex marriage, Islam and the separation of church and state. Over the years, it has provided him with health-care benefits, travel expenses and a bodyguard, documents show.”

Following Carto’s 2015 death, the ADL wondered if “his death may disrupt or shut down the publications.”

Yet it seems Carto’s influence has outlived him. Within weeks of being pardoned by President Donald Trump in August, former sheriff Joe Arpaio sat for an interview with the Carto-founded American Free Press.

Moore is running against Democrat Doug Jones in the December 12 special election.

A Fox News poll released Monday showed a race with both candidates tied with 42% of the vote.

Watch Roy Moore pull a gun at a September campaign rally: