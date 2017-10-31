‘An embarrassment’: Disgruntled Fox News employees lash out at network’s ‘absurd’ Trump-Russia coverage

Brad Reed 31 Oct 2017 at 13:58 ET

As special counsel Robert Mueller was dropping indictments against former Trump campaign officials on Monday, Fox News seemed more focused on controversies swirling around cheeseburger emojis.

Some Fox employees were not happy to see the network trying to brush this news under the rug, however, and they tell CNN’s Oliver Darcy that they were deeply humiliated by the way their network brushed off the biggest story of the day.

“It is another blow to journalists at Fox who come in every day wanting to cover the news in a fair and objective way,” one senior Fox employee told Darcy. “Fox feels like an extension of the Trump White House.”

“I’m watching now and screaming,” said a different Fox personality. “I want to quit.”

Some Fox employees said they were particularly disheartened by Fox segments that questioned Mueller’s credibility, which one person said “does the viewer a huge disservice and further divides the country.”

“That segment on ‘Outnumbered’ was absurd and deserves all the scorn it can get,” said another employee of the Fox News show’s segment that attacked Mueller’s reputation.

Still another employee fumed that Fox had morphed from a conservative news network to a public relations machine for Trump.

“It’s an embarrassment,” they told Darcy. “Frankly, there are shows on our network that are backing the President at all costs, and it’s that short term strategy that undermines the good work being done by others.”

Read all the juicy quotes at this link.