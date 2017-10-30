Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Internet hilariously mocks Fox News for covering cheeseburger emoji while Russia scandal blows up on Trump

Sarah K. Burris

30 Oct 2017 at 09:03 ET                   
Fox News cheeseburger emoji story (Photo: Screen capture)

Fox News repeatedly interrupted its coverage of Paul Manafort’s indictment on Monday morning.

The news network decided to highlight a number of stories that didn’t revolve around President Donald Trump’s former campaign chief, including a story about a cheeseburger emoji.

“I googled it and it showed the cheese should be on top of the burger,” Fox and Friends host Steve Doocy complained.

From cable news networks to ABC, NBC and CBS morning shows, all reported on the indictment of Manafort and his former associate Rick Gates. Fox News, meanwhile, still maintains that the real Russia scandal involves Hillary Clinton.

Trump even praised Fox News on his Twitter feed.

Media personalities were aghast — but the rest of the internet turned to mockery:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
READ IT: Here is the full indictment against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+