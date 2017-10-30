Internet hilariously mocks Fox News for covering cheeseburger emoji while Russia scandal blows up on Trump

Fox News cheeseburger emoji story (Photo: Screen capture)

Fox News repeatedly interrupted its coverage of Paul Manafort’s indictment on Monday morning.

The news network decided to highlight a number of stories that didn’t revolve around President Donald Trump’s former campaign chief, including a story about a cheeseburger emoji.

“I googled it and it showed the cheese should be on top of the burger,” Fox and Friends host Steve Doocy complained.

From cable news networks to ABC, NBC and CBS morning shows, all reported on the indictment of Manafort and his former associate Rick Gates. Fox News, meanwhile, still maintains that the real Russia scandal involves Hillary Clinton.

Trump even praised Fox News on his Twitter feed.

Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK'd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Great job by MichaelCaputo on @foxandfriends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Media personalities were aghast — but the rest of the internet turned to mockery:

5:42 am flipping channels @CNN Paul Manafort indicted in Mueller Probe@FoxNews Google CEO responds to cheeseburger emoji debate — jojoko (@jojoko) October 30, 2017

How the Manafort news is playing on Fox right now pic.twitter.com/vSYsVQ3oED — Jonathan Cohn (@CitizenCohn) October 30, 2017

You misspelled Donald Trump — Cvillian (@goodolesong) October 30, 2017

Just because you want to keep your sheep in the dark doesn't mean the light is not shining. A new Halloween story next? Fav costumes? Smh — Mr E (@ercdknsn) October 30, 2017

You are in the level with your friends at @foxnews, @foxandfriends. All, VERY poor ratings!! No one is watching @foxnews anymore. SAD! — Kit Kool (@KitKolington) October 30, 2017

Dear Leader and Fox News will do everything to distract and obfuscate the maga rubes. — bowtoyoursensei (@fourthand25) October 30, 2017

Newt Gingrich stated on FOX news that the Mueller team was made up of Lawyers who supported the Clintons. Interesting!!! — Vick (@vickiep15455495) October 30, 2017

“We uncover the important role Manafort played in the Clinton administration” @FoxNews , probably. — Robert Rose (@MonkeyWithKeys) October 30, 2017

Wow, Manafort just surrendered to the FBI! Let’s check on @FoxNews for the latest update…. @jonfavs pic.twitter.com/ZuJIwdvpfd — Nick Segar (@NickSegar_) October 30, 2017

Manafort turns himself in and Fox News’ main story is where cheese should be placed on a burger. Speechless… pic.twitter.com/tmLjxYSW8r — Korie B (@koriebinwv) October 30, 2017

MSNBC: Discussing Manafort indictment

CNN: Discussing Manafort indictment

Fox News: Discussing proper cheese placement in a sandwich — Stephen Tipton (@StephenTipton) October 30, 2017

paul manafort turned himself in this morning, and this is what @FoxNews is reporting on now pic.twitter.com/ebeQC6wlKP — Freddy Bain (@FreddyBain) October 30, 2017

Has @FoxNews called Manafort a "Democrat campaign manager for Hillary" yet? — Dan, from the cellar (@DPoem) October 30, 2017

What should we report on?

CNN: Manafort

MSNBC: Manafort

Fox News: Cheeseburger emoji pic.twitter.com/A84WEdw80p — Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_) October 30, 2017

Manafort indicted but Trump's favorite channel @FoxNews is discussing emoji of a Cheeseburger. pic.twitter.com/qNq4DljfPk — Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd) October 30, 2017

Fox News right now pic.twitter.com/DK8KyDpoW5 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 30, 2017

Seems like Faux News @FoxNews would be reporting on Halloween's new candy, the Manafort Bar. — Earl Brewer III (@ejbrew3) October 30, 2017

CNN: Manafort

MSNBC: Manafort

ABC: Manafort

FOX NEWS: President Hillary Clinton and VP Obama sold all nukes in America to Vladimir Putin — Spike ⛏ Rundle (@flyosity) October 30, 2017

Manafort indicted and meanwhile this morning on @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/soOkVXi6Bo — Jess Keim Malpass (@jesskeimmalpass) October 30, 2017